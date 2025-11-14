Candy Cane Lovers, Rejoice: Someone Actually Invented a “Candy Cane Opener”

If you’ve ever found yourself wrestling with a candy cane wrapper like it’s a boss level in Mario Kart, your moment has finally arrived. Apparently, the universe heard our cries — or at least the cries of the three people who eat candy canes year-round — because someone has invented a candy cane opener.

Yes.

A tool.

Specifically for opening candy canes.

This is where we are as a society.

Brach’s releases Cane Opener, a handheld device that helps unwrap candy canes quickly and cleanly without breaking them. pic.twitter.com/fIzGddoKVK — Food Today (@The_Food_Today) November 11, 2025

Brach’s has created a limited-edition gadget that looks suspiciously like a plastic lighter and promises to slice open those stubborn wrappers “fast and mess-free.” Honestly, it’s giving “mom who’s had enough” energy, and we respect it.

Details are a bit vague — do you twist it like sharpening a pencil? Do you press a button? Do you summon the spirit of Mrs. Claus? Hard to say. What we do know is that it works, allegedly, and the internet is losing its festive mind over it.

But Wait — It’s Also a Christmas Tree Ornament

Because of course it is.

Apparently, when you’re not using it to liberate peppermint sticks from their plastic prisons, you can hang it on your tree like the world’s most niche decoration. Right next to your glittery pinecones and the macaroni ornament your kid made in 2011.

RELATED: How Do You Eat A Candy Cane?

How to Get One

If you’re desperate to be the hero of your holiday snack time, they go on sale Monday, November 17, at 7 p.m. EST at TheCaneOpener.com.

They’re five bucks and come with a box of Brach’s candy canes, which feels like a pretty fair deal for something that saves you from biting plastic like a desperate raccoon.