Is Hot Coffee Better For You Than Iced Coffee?

Hot coffee has been found to have higher levels of antioxidants than cold brew.

And antioxidants are responsible for several of the health benefits you get from coffee, like a lower risk of cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and premature death.

Also, just smelling hot coffee in the morning can wake you up and make you feel less stressed.

In one study, just one whiff of hot coffee in the morning was enough to reduce the effects of sleep deprivation like stress and tiredness.

And another study found hot coffee can put you in a more pleasant and generous mood.

In the study, people who experienced physical warmth, like holding a cup of hot coffee, were more likely to see others as being generous and caring.

Now, if you’re more of a fan of cold brew or iced coffee, listen up.

Although coffee in general is a good source of antioxidants, iced coffee may be especially helpful in protecting you against heart attacks.

Cold brews generally have less caffeine, which is good news for people who like to drink coffee but feel a little shaky from it. And iced coffee is less acidic, which is easier on your digestive system and better for your teeth.

Overall, there needs to be more research on the subject and the differences probably aren’t worth arguing about. Just drink the one you like more.