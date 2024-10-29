Is The Nightmare Before Christmas a Halloween Movie? The Director Finally Chooses a Side

One of the film’s longest-standing debates may finally be settled: Is The Nightmare Before Christmas a Halloween or Christmas movie?

Released in 1993, this stop-motion classic blurs the line, drawing fans into a charmingly spooky world that feels equally connected to Halloween chills and Christmas cheer. But now, director Henry Selick has shared his definitive take, ending the debate once and for all.

Halloween or Christmas? The Fans’ Arguments

On the Halloween side of the debate, fans argue that The Nightmare Before Christmas is rooted in a world drenched in eerie vibes, with characters like Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, and Halloween Town’s ghoulish residents. The film, after all, starts off in a Halloween-centric setting, and with its release on Oct. 29, it’s easy to see why audiences might associate it with trick-or-treat season.

But “Team Christmas” has a different take. For them, the movie is filled with the warmth and themes of the Christmas season. Jack’s mission is all about embracing the Christmas spirit—right down to the climactic moment on Christmas Eve. Plus, he’s trying to bring joy to the world, even if his spooky delivery isn’t quite what Santa had in mind.

The Director’s Verdict

Director Henry Selick recently put an end to the debate during an exclusive interview with The Post. He shared, “I know Nightmare at its heart is a Christmas movie.” With that, Selick lands on the side of Christmas, suggesting the movie’s essence is all about the festive holiday.

So, while you can still enjoy The Nightmare Before Christmas as a Halloween staple, Selick’s words give “Team Christmas” a pretty big win in this holiday showdown. Whether you watch it in October or December, though, it’s safe to say this film brings both a haunting and heartwarming twist to the holiday season.