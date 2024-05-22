IS THE “SANDWICH METHOD” THE EASIEST WAY TO GET DRESSED IN THE MORNING?

If you need an easy way to choose an outfit in the morning, TikTok is in love with something called the “Sandwich Method”.

Usually, it means matching your shoes to your shirt. So they’re the same colour, or close. And your pants or skirt are sandwiched in the middle.

But it doesn’t have to be shoes. You could also wear jeans and a blue hat or blue sunglasses, so they’re the bread and your shirt is the meat.

The idea is to just create balance in your outfit without being too matchy-matchy.