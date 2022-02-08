Listen Live

It Only Takes Three Seconds To Improve Your Strength!

Imagine if you could lose weight the same way!

By Life Hacks

Lifting weights for just three seconds can improve your strength!  Sign me up!

 

 

A new study from Edith Cowan University has discovered that just three seconds of lifting weights has a positive impact on muscle strength.

 

“The study results suggest that a very small amount of exercise stimulus – even 60 seconds in four weeks – can increase muscle strength.”

 

 

“Many people think you have to spend a lot of time exercising, but it’s not the case. Short, good quality exercise can still be good for your body and every muscle contraction counts,” says the research team.

 

