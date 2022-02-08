It Only Takes Three Seconds To Improve Your Strength!

Lifting weights for just three seconds can improve your strength! Sign me up!

A new study from Edith Cowan University has discovered that just three seconds of lifting weights has a positive impact on muscle strength.

“The study results suggest that a very small amount of exercise stimulus – even 60 seconds in four weeks – can increase muscle strength.”

“Many people think you have to spend a lot of time exercising, but it’s not the case. Short, good quality exercise can still be good for your body and every muscle contraction counts,” says the research team.

