It’s All The Fashion Rage: Men Wearing Pearls

Hot or Not?

By Kool Style

Father’s Day is coming up, and if you haven’t come up with a great gift idea for Dad, maybe you should consider an ELEGANT PEARL NECKLACE.  If Dad’s hip, he’ll love how cutting edge that is.

THE NEWEST PANDEMIC FASHION TREND IS SKIRTS FOR MEN!

If you haven’t noticed, famous men have been wearing pearls recently, including Harry StylesDrake, and even some MLB players. 

There are even jewellers who are designing “masculine” pearl jewelry specifically for men.

The CEO of one jewelry company says, “A pearl was a symbol of power.  It continues to be timeless and elegant but can also be playful.  Men today feel empowered to take risks with fashion and are trying new things.”

