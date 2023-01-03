It’s National Divorce Day!

JANUARY can be a depressing month for some, particularly for those family who decide to split after the festive season.

Divorce Day is shortly after Christmas and New Year where divorce lawyers see a surge in enquiries.

This year it falls on Tuesday January 3rd, 2023, as the first working day of the new year.

It usually falls on the first working Monday of the new year but this year’s first Monday was a stat holiday for most.

Many couples wait until after the festive season has finished, to avoid a messy divorce over the holidays.

According to a new poll, a fifth of adults are considering separation or divorce in 2023!

More than a third said they expect the cost of living crisis to put pressure on their relationships in the next year, with 39% of men and 31% of women.

Why are couples more likely to get a divorce in January?

It is thought the surge is due to a breakdown in relationships nearing the festive period, with couples halting divorce proceedings until after Christmas and New Year so as not to spoil the fun.

Relationships can break down in January because of New Year’s resolutions or stress over the holiday period.

Being cooped up over the holidays and excess Christmas boozing can also see couples clashing.