It's Peach Season, Baby!

Break out the baskets — Ontario peach season is in full swing, and these fuzzy little flavour bombs aren’t just a summer staple... they’re also doing the most for your health.

Why Peaches Are the Beyoncé of Stone Fruits:

Let’s start with the basics: peaches are 89% water, making them the MVP of summer hydration. So while you're sweating through your sundress at the farmers' market, just know that peach in your hand is working overtime to keep you cool, refreshed, and radiant.

RELATED: When Your Favourite Ontario Fruits Are in Season 🍓🍒🍎

But wait — there’s more!

Peaches also pack:

🍑 Fibre – keeps things movin’ and groovin’ in the gut

🍑 Vitamin C – hello, immune boost and glowing skin

🍑 Potassium – 285mg per medium peach! This essential mineral helps with everything from muscle function to maintaining healthy blood pressure

🍑 Flavonoids + Carotenoids – those fancy-sounding things help fight inflammation, support heart health, and protect your skin from all that summer sun

Bonus: They’re Low in Calories but High in Taste

A raw peach with the skin on delivers about 13% of your daily vitamin C and 4% of your vitamin A needs — all for fewer calories than a latte. And let’s be honest, peaches don’t need oat milk and a barista named Tyler to be delicious.