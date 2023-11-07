It’s Taylor Swift Night On Dancing With The Stars…

The sounds of Taylor Swift will be heard during “A Celebration of Taylor Swift” on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The six remaining couples will dance to Swift’s biggest hits during the episode, with longtime Dancing with the Stars choreographer and lead choreographer of the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour, Mandy Moore joining as special guest judge. Couples, along with their dance styles and songs, will be announced later.

The episode will air from 8-10:01 p.m. EST/PST 7-9:01 p.m. CST, simulcasting live across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and the next day on Hulu.

Taylor Swift’s latest re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. This is her second No. 1 debut of 2023 and the 13th album of her career to reach the top spot.

The 1.653 million units the album moved in its first week was the largest for any release since Adele’s 25 back in 2015 — and the sixth biggest week in the 32 years since tracking began.

About 1.359 million of the total was in physical sales, which marks Swift’s biggest sales week ever for traditional albums. (Her previous peak was the original version of 1989 in 2014.) She has now topped Drake for the third most all-time No. 1 albums at 13. Only Jay-Z (14) and The Beatles (19) have more. Earlier this year, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) gave Swift the most No. 1 albums by a female artist, passing Barbara Streisand.