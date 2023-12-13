It’s Taylor Swift’s Birthday!

How should we celebrate? Boyfriend Travis Kelce will be throwing her an epic bash, according to several reports. It seems as though money is no object when it comes to signing on the dotted line.

It’s unclear where and what kind of party it will be, but sources say it could be in New York City, instead of her hometown…

Happy 34th birthday to the record-breaking Taylor Swift.



TIME’s Person of the Year had one of the biggest years in music history, with records spanning from sales and streaming to the highest-grossing tour of all time. Across 10 albums, she has garnered recognition as one of the… pic.twitter.com/101mZ33iGh — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 13, 2023

The couple have been spending time together ever since Swift finished the 2023 dates of her Eras Tour last month. Following her final show of the year in Brazil, the “Anti-Hero” singer flew straight to Kansas City, Mo., to spend time with Kelce in between his games.

And we all get a present on Taylor’s Birthday…Taylor Swift will celebrate her birthday this year by releasing her “Eras Tour” concert film to stream on demand.

Swift announced Monday that the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” film, which hit theatres in October, will be available to rent on streaming platforms on December 13th as a “fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together.”