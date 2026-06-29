It’s Time For Millennial’s Mid-Life Crisis…

It's painfully accurate for Millennials hitting their mid-40s, where the "sports car" mid-life crisis has been replaced by "Should I spend $800 a month trying to optimize my gut microbiome?" 😆

It's Time for the Millennial Mid-Life Crisis…

The oldest Millennials are now around 45, and apparently we've reached that magical stage of life where we either reinvent ourselves... or completely unravel.



Gone are the days of buying a red Corvette. Our generation's mid-life crisis comes with a therapy app, a Stanley cup, and a payment plan.

RELATED: Millennials Have Spent Hundreds on Shoes That Basically Exist to Hurt Them

Which path will you choose?

Have an affair with a 20-year-old... then realize you have absolutely nothing to talk about.

Quit drinking.

Start drinking again because you quit drinking.

Peptides.

Botox.

Ozempic.

Run a marathon.

Sign up for Hyrox after watching exactly one TikTok.

Buy a $3,000 road bike you'll ride twice.

Get divorced.

Have a "panic baby."

Start CrossFit and make it everyone else's personality too.

Become obsessed with cold plunges.

Spend $700 on supplements that taste like lawn clippings.

Buy a camper and suddenly become an "outdoors person."

Decide you need a chicken coop.

Start a sourdough starter... and treat it like your third child.

Get really into pickleball.

Become a wine expert after watching three Instagram reels.

Book a trip to Italy because "life is short."

Spend six months researching air fryers.

Get bangs.

Finally get that tattoo you wanted at 19.

Decide you're going back to school... for something completely impractical.

Buy a walking pad because sitting is the new smoking.

Download Duolingo and convince yourself you're moving to Portugal.

Trade your Spotify playlists for podcasts about hormones, sleep and protein.

Start saying things like, "We're only here for one life."

Or...

Do absolutely nothing because you're too tired, your knees hurt, and you have teenagers asking what's for dinner.

Congratulations. You're officially having the most Millennial mid-life crisis of all. ☕🍷