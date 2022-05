On Monday night, the tutor from Toronto won her 20th game of Jeopardy, increasing her winning total to (US)$476,985.

This win now has Roach tied for the fifth-longest winning streak in Jeopardy history.

Related: Remember Amy Schneider’s “Jeopardy” Games?..

Roach is now on her fifth week on the game show and has already earned a spot in the show’s Tournament of Champions, which will air this Fall.