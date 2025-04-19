It's World Simpsons Day: 5 Fun Ways To Celebrate

Ay caramba! Today is April 19th, which is World Simpsons Day! It's a day to celebrate your favourite animated family (and psychics, apparently).

The Simpsons have been with you for most of your life (all of it, depending on when you were born). It's the longest-running animated TV show ever. Full of lovable characters, the show has offered us a chance to escape the drudgery of living in a modern world.

Why do we celebrate World Simpsons Day on April 19th? Because that is the day the family debuted in 1987 as a short cartoon. Because of the popularity of the shorts, it became its own show in 1989 (not trying to make anyone feel old).

Here are 5 simple and fun ways to celebrate today...

5 Great Ways to Celebrate World Simpsons Day

Today is all about having fun, here are some of the best ways we found...

Watch Your Favorite Episodes

One of the best ways to celebrate is by watching a few classic episodes. There are so many to choose from. You can watch alone, with friends, it really doesn't matter. OR you can make it a family movie night in and check out the movie: (Fun Fact, the first time I watched this movie was on my IPOD)

Play Simpsons Trivia

Put your Simpsons knowledge to the test! Create a trivia game with questions about the show. Ask things like, “What’s the name of Bart’s favorite comic book character?” or “What instrument does Lisa play?” You can even give out small prizes for correct answers.

Make Simpsons-Themed Snacks

Food is a big part of the show, especially donuts! Celebrate by making or buying pink frosted donuts like Homer loves. You can also try making your own Krusty Burgers or have a soda just like the characters do at Moe’s Tavern (root beer works great!).

Dress Up Like a Character

Have fun dressing like your favorite Simpson! Wear a spiky yellow wig to be Bart, a red dress and pearls to be Lisa, or even grab a white shirt and pretend to be Homer. You could even have a costume contest with friends.

Share the Fun Online

Show your love for the show by posting online using the hashtag #WorldSimpsonsDay. Share your favorite quotes, drawings, episode clips, or just say why you love the show. It’s a great way to connect with other fans around the world. Here's a clip of Hank Azaria (the voice of most of the characters) celebrating in a fun way: (WARNING, THERE IS SWEARING)

So if you love silly jokes, clever writing, and unforgettable characters, World Simpsons Day is a great chance to celebrate one of the most iconic TV shows ever. Grab a donut, put on your best “D’oh!” face, and enjoy a day full of laughs in honor of Springfield's finest.