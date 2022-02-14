Ivan Reitman, ‘Ghostbusters’ Director Has Died

He was born in Czechoslovakia but raised in Canada, this is where he met Dan Aykroyd and Rick Moranis.

Raised in Toronto, he attended McMaster University in Hamilton, where he made his first short films; while in school, he encountered many of the future core members of the SCTV troupe – Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Dave Thomas, Andrea Martin and Moranis

He made movies like National Lampoon’s Animal House in 1978, “Meatballs” in 1979, and Stripes in 1980.

Additional Reitman directing credits include “Twins,” “Kindergarten Cop,” and “Junior,” all starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and “Dave,” starring Kevin Kline.

He served as executive producer on 1992’s family-friendly hit “Beethoven,” its sequel, “Beethoven’s 2nd,” and the 1994 TV series featuring the beloved St. Bernard.

He also produced “Space Jam” in 1996, which saw NBA legend Michael Jordan teaming up with Bugs Bunny on the court, and the 2021 version starring LeBron James.

Reitman helped produce 2009’s Oscar-nominated “Up In The Air,” which starred George Clooney and Anna Kendrick and was co-written and directed by Jason Reitman.

Reitman is survived by his wife Genevieve; his son; and daughters Catherine, a TV actress-writer-producer, and Caroline.

May he rest in peace and his movies live on forever!