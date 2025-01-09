J-Lo’s Impressive Engagement Ring Collection: Is She the Ultimate Collector?

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to headline-worthy moments, and her engagement ring collection is no exception!



Following her recent divorce from Ben Affleck, it's been revealed that the singer and actress has quite a dazzling stash of engagement rings — six to be exact — valued at a whopping $17 million.

The Green Diamond: Worth More Than Just Money

The most recent addition to J-Lo's collection is the $5.6 million, 8.5-carat green diamond ring from Ben Affleck, which she’ll be keeping. And if you thought it was just a regular engagement ring, think again — it's engraved with the curious phrase "not.going.anywhere." Guess it’s safe to say that ring isn't leaving her anytime soon!

A History of Bling

But that’s not where the sparkle stops. J-Lo’s engagement ring history reads like a treasure trove of jaw-dropping jewels:

Ojani Noa (Ring Value: $130,000)

Her first ring came from her first husband, Ojani Noa. A more modest start, but a significant one nonetheless. Cris Judd (Ring Value: $200,000)

When she married her second husband, Cris Judd, she was gifted an upgraded diamond — a $200,000 beauty that was part of their whirlwind romance. Ben Affleck (Ring Value: $2.6 million)

We all remember Bennifer 1.0, right? Ben's 2.6-million-dollar pink diamond was the talk of the town. Unfortunately, the couple didn’t make it down the aisle, but the ring still had its moment in the sun. Marc Anthony (Ring Value: $6.5 million)

Husband number three, Marc Anthony, certainly didn’t skimp on the bling, giving J-Lo a massive $6.5 million ring that stood out as one of the most luxurious. Alex Rodriguez (Ring Value: $2 million)

Though her engagement to Alex Rodriguez ended without a wedding, his $2 million ring still holds a place in J-Lo’s impressive collection.

A Collection Worth More Than Just Money

From a green diamond to a pink one, Jennifer Lopez’s rings represent more than just relationships.

They mark important chapters in her life, and let’s be real — they’re stunning. While we can only imagine what’s next for her (who knows, maybe she’ll add another to her collection!), it’s clear that J-Lo is quite the ring collector, and that’s some serious bling history.

Do you think J-Lo will ever add more to her collection, or has she got enough sparkle for a lifetime? Let us know your thoughts!