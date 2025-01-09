J-Lo’s Impressive Engagement Ring Collection: Is She the Ultimate Collector?
Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to headline-worthy moments, and her engagement ring collection is no exception!
Following her recent divorce from Ben Affleck, it's been revealed that the singer and actress has quite a dazzling stash of engagement rings — six to be exact — valued at a whopping $17 million.
The Green Diamond: Worth More Than Just Money
The most recent addition to J-Lo's collection is the $5.6 million, 8.5-carat green diamond ring from Ben Affleck, which she’ll be keeping. And if you thought it was just a regular engagement ring, think again — it's engraved with the curious phrase "not.going.anywhere." Guess it’s safe to say that ring isn't leaving her anytime soon!
A History of Bling
But that’s not where the sparkle stops. J-Lo’s engagement ring history reads like a treasure trove of jaw-dropping jewels:
- Ojani Noa (Ring Value: $130,000)
Her first ring came from her first husband, Ojani Noa. A more modest start, but a significant one nonetheless.
- Cris Judd (Ring Value: $200,000)
When she married her second husband, Cris Judd, she was gifted an upgraded diamond — a $200,000 beauty that was part of their whirlwind romance.
- Ben Affleck (Ring Value: $2.6 million)
We all remember Bennifer 1.0, right? Ben's 2.6-million-dollar pink diamond was the talk of the town. Unfortunately, the couple didn’t make it down the aisle, but the ring still had its moment in the sun.
- Marc Anthony (Ring Value: $6.5 million)
Husband number three, Marc Anthony, certainly didn’t skimp on the bling, giving J-Lo a massive $6.5 million ring that stood out as one of the most luxurious.
- Alex Rodriguez (Ring Value: $2 million)
Though her engagement to Alex Rodriguez ended without a wedding, his $2 million ring still holds a place in J-Lo’s impressive collection.
A Collection Worth More Than Just Money
From a green diamond to a pink one, Jennifer Lopez’s rings represent more than just relationships.
They mark important chapters in her life, and let’s be real — they’re stunning. While we can only imagine what’s next for her (who knows, maybe she’ll add another to her collection!), it’s clear that J-Lo is quite the ring collector, and that’s some serious bling history.
Do you think J-Lo will ever add more to her collection, or has she got enough sparkle for a lifetime? Let us know your thoughts!
