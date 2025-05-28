J.Lo’s Got Her Bags Packed for Vegas (Again!) — New Residency Announced

Looks like Jenny’s back from the block… and heading straight for Caesars Palace.

Hot off her hosting gig at the American Music Awards and a glittery performance at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez just announced a brand-new Las Vegas residency — because apparently, she doesn’t sleep either.

The show, cheekily titled “Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas,” will feature 12 dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, kicking off over New Year’s weekend. (That’s right, you could ring in 2026 with J.Lo belting out “On The Floor” while wearing more rhinestones than your high school prom.)

Mark Your Calendar, JLovers

Here’s the breakdown:

Performances begin December 30 & 31 , and continue January 2 & 3

, and continue She returns with eight more shows in March 2026

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6, at 10 am PDT, so set that alarm and maybe have your credit card pre-warmed

This isn’t her first rodeo either. J.Lo previously had a wildly successful run from 2016 to 2018 at Planet Hollywood, raking in over $100 million across 120 shows. (She became Vegas royalty — sparkly crown included.)

And now? She’s back, possibly post-Affleck and still in heels higher than your rent.

So if you need an excuse to sip a fancy cocktail, escape your daily chaos, and watch a living legend strut across the stage in sequins, consider this it. Viva Las Lopez!