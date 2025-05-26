Ouch! Jennifer Lopez Injures Her Face Rehearsing for the 2025 AMAs

Talk about taking one for the team — Jennifer Lopez is hosting the 2025 American Music Awards tonight, but not without a battle scar.

The 54-year-old superstar shared a behind-the-scenes moment last week that had fans cringing: a nasty injury to her face during rehearsals for the big night.

“So This Happened…”

J.Lo took to her Instagram Stories last Tuesday, posting a photo of herself icing her nose with the caption: “So this happened…”



The next slide revealed a close-up of the damage — a cut on her nose, which apparently required stitches from her plastic surgeon. Yep, she went straight from stage practice to the clinic.

But the Show Must Go On

Despite the mishap, Lopez is pushing through like the pro she is. She’s hosting the AMAs live from the BleauLive Theatre in Las Vegas, marking her return as emcee after last doing so back in 2015.

Star-Studded Lineup

This year’s American Music Awards — airing May 26 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ — will feature some of the biggest names in music. Nominees include:

Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

And rising faves like Sabrina Carpenter and Benson Boone

Between J.Lo’s resilience and a stacked lineup, it’s safe to say the 2025 AMAs are already off to a dramatic start. Let’s just hope that’s the last injury of the night!