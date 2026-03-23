Jack Black Is Back on SNL…

This is not a drill.

Jack Black is returning to host Saturday Night Live on April 4… and you already know it’s going to be unhinged in the best way.

🏆 Welcome to the Five-Timers Club

This will be Jack Black’s FIFTH time hosting, officially putting him in the legendary “Five-Timers Club.”

Which basically means:

• He’s elite

• He’s chaotic

• And someone better get him that velvet smoking jacket

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🎸 Double the Jack, Double the Energy

Joining him as musical guest? None other than Jack White. This will be his sixth time performing on SNL, so you’ve got two seasoned pros sharing the stage… which feels like a recipe for something loud, weird, and amazing.

📺 What to Expect

Let’s be real… when Jack Black hosts, you’re getting:

• full-body commitment to every sketch

• at least one musical moment

• and the kind of energy that makes you question how he’s not exhausted

Add Jack White into the mix? This episode is basically going to scream.

⏰ When to Watch

Catch it live Saturday, April 4 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

“Jack Black hosting SNL is less of a show… and more of a full-contact sport.” 😅