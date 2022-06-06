Jacob Hoggard Guilty Of One Count of Sexually Assault  A College Student

It took six days of deliberation for a jury of 10 men and two women to find former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm in the 2016 rape of an Ottawa college student. Hoggard was acquitted on the second charge, accused of raping a 16-year-old fan and touching her sexually when she was just 15.

Hoggard will not go directly to jail. The Crown will likely appeal. Hoggard is now a carpenter and married with a young son.

Jacob could face over two years in prison.