Jada Pinkett Smith Wants Will and Chris To Reconcile!

Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Ahead of Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk” centred around alopecia, Pinkett Smith spoke directly to the camera.

“This is a really important ‘Red Table Talk’ on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is,” she said at the start of the Facebook Watch show.

“Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men [Smith and Rock] have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” Pinkett Smith said.

“The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, figuring out this thing called life together,” she continued. “Thank you for listening.”

Will Smith got on stage during the Oscars and slapped Rock after he made a joke comparing Pinkett Smith’s bald head to the lead character from the film “G.I. Jane.”