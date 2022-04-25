WILL SMITH is in India. There’s no official word on the reason for his trip, but sources say he’s there to meet with a spiritual leader named Sadhguru. Will and his family spent time with this guy back in 2020 in Los Angeles.

Will Smith has been photographed for the first time since the night of the 2022 Oscars, where the Best Actor winner slapped Chris Rock onstage over a joke aimed at wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The “King Richard” star appeared to be in great spirits in photos where he’s seen smiling with fans, taking pictures and waving to onlookers at a private airfield Saturday in Mumbai, India.

Meanwhile, CHRIS ROCK’s mother Rose spoke about the Oscar slap on WIS-TV in South Carolina on Friday. She said, “When Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me. When you hurt my child, you hurt me.”