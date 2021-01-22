James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ Delayed Again!

If you were hoping to see the next Bond flick in the Spring, think again!

The global release of the latest movie in the franchise was to now be released in April but has now been postponed to October.

It was announced via Twitter!

“No Time to Die,” from MGM and Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures, had originally been set to hit the big screen in April 2020 before moving to November 2020 and then April 2021.

The movie cost $200 million to make and stars Daniel Craig!