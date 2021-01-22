Listen Live

James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ Delayed Again!

I'm over it!

By Dirt/Divas

If you were hoping to see the next Bond flick in the Spring, think again!

 

The global release of the latest movie in the franchise was to now be released in April but has now been postponed to October.

 

It was announced via Twitter!

“No Time to Die,” from MGM and Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures, had originally been set to hit the big screen in April 2020 before moving to November 2020 and then April 2021.

 

The movie cost $200 million to make and stars Daniel Craig!

Related posts

‘This Is Us’ Delays New Episodes After COVID Surge Causes Production Setbacks

Dave Chappelle Tests Positive For COVID-19

A Willy Wonka Prequel Is Coming!