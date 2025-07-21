James Cameron to Direct Billie Eilish in a 3D Concert Film — Yes, Really



Director James Cameron is trading blue Na’vi for green roots in a surprising new collaboration with the Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter.

While performing in Manchester, England over the weekend, Billie casually dropped a bombshell mid-show: she’s working on a 3D project with none other than the king of cinematic blockbusters himself.

“So, you may have noticed there are more cameras than usual up here,” she teased the crowd. “Basically, I can’t say much about it, but what I can say is I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it’s going to be in 3D.”

Cameron, who just casually sat in the audience like it was no big deal, is best known for directing box office smashes like The Terminator, Titanic, and Avatar. And now he’s turning his lens toward Eilish’s live performances — specifically her four Manchester shows — which are being filmed for the upcoming mystery project.

Billie added that she’ll probably be wearing the same outfit four days in a row, so fans are now bracing for a high-fashion, high-def repeat wardrobe moment in the final cut. Honestly? Iconic.

The project is still tightly under wraps, but if it’s anything like Cameron’s past work, expect groundbreaking visuals, emotional intensity, and probably at least one tearjerking close-up of Billie mid-verse.

Eilish and her brother Finneas have already made waves in the film world, nabbing two Academy Awards for Best Original Song — first for No Time to Die (2021), and more recently for What Was I Made For? from Barbie (2023).