James Cameron Puts The Debate Around Jack’s Death in ‘Titanic’ To Rest
Was it really Rose's fault?
It’s been 25 years since ‘Titanic’ came out and ever since we have been debating whether Jack could have lived or not!
Now, director James Cameron is hoping to put a definitive end to the speculation that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have survived after the sinking of the famous ship.
If only Rose (Kate Winslet) had scooched over just a bit on the floating door that kept her out of the freezing water, Jack too would have lived.
The thing is that Jack’s death was inevitable! Cameron said he conducted a “forensic” study to show that the door could not possibly have supported them both.
“We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all,” Cameron told The Toronto Sun on Friday.
“Only one could survive,” Cameron said.
There’s going to be a special on National Geographic in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary “Titanic” and Jack’s death scene…Though, the network has yet to reveal specifics.