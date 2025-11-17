James Gunn’s Superman Sequel, Man of Tomorrow, Set for 2027 Release 🦸‍♂️✨

Superman is officially flying back onto the big screen — and sooner than some fans expected.

James Gunn has confirmed that the sequel to this summer’s blockbuster Superman will land in theatres on July 9, 2027, under the title Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

The name may ring a bell for long-time fans. Man of Tomorrow was a popular Superman comic series in the late ’90s, and DC even released an animated film with the same title back in 2020.

The new live-action film isn’t a remake, but Gunn is clearly pulling inspiration from classic Superman lore.

📰 Gunn Makes It Official

The filmmaker revealed the news on social media, sharing the release date alongside a comic-style image of Superman casually leaning on Lex Luthor, who’s wearing his iconic kryptonite-powered green warsuit. (You know, the kind of outfit HR would definitely not approve.)

💰 Big Shoes — and Huge Box Office — to Follow

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav previously confirmed in August that Gunn would return to write and direct the sequel. The first film, Superman, took in more than $611 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing superhero movie of the year.

RELATED: James Gunn’s Brighter, Bolder Take on Superman

No pressure, right?

🎬 Part of a Packed DC Release Slate

Man of Tomorrow will arrive after two major DC releases in 2026:

Supergirl , directed by Craig Gillespie and starring Milly Alcock

, directed by Craig Gillespie and starring Milly Alcock Clayface, a dark body-horror take on the classic villain

Interestingly, Man of Tomorrow will premiere before Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, currently set for October 2027. So the Superman sequel will kick off DC’s summer before Gotham gets its turn.

Fans still have a long wait ahead — but if this year’s Superman was any indication, the next chapter could be even bigger, bolder, and more kryptonite-fuelled than ever.