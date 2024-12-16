Jamie Foxx Injured at Birthday Dinner: Here's What Happened at Beverly Hills Hotspot

Jamie Foxx’s birthday dinner didn’t exactly go as planned. The actor, who recently opened up about a health scare involving a brain bleed and stroke in 2023, found himself in another unexpected situation—this time at the upscale Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills.

During what should have been a celebratory night, the star was reportedly injured after someone from another table threw a glass, striking him in the mouth.

A spokesperson for Foxx confirmed the incident, saying, “Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called, and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

The incident reportedly took place around 10 p.m. local time, with TMZ reporting that police were called to the scene after an alleged altercation. However, by the time officers arrived, Foxx had already left the restaurant.

This comes shortly after Foxx’s Netflix special, where he shared details about his frightening health ordeal last year, which left him unable to remember a 20-day period. Despite this recent injury, the actor seems to be on the mend.

Stay tuned for updates as this story unfolds.