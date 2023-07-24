Jamie Foxx Posted To Instagram Over the Weekend That He’s Getting Better

Jamie Foxx has broken his silence about his hospitalization in April for an undisclosed medical condition.

In the clip, Foxx tells fans why he chose not to update the public while revealing only a few details about what happened.

Jamie Foxx posted a video saying he went to hell and back, but he’s on the mend. “I’m coming back and I’m able to work.” He added that he stayed quiet because, quote, “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me.”