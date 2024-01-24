JANET JACKSON ANNOUNCES SUMMER TOUR DATES FEATURE SPECIAL GUEST NELLY

Janet Jackson has announced her 2024 “Together Again” concert tour, featuring special guest Nelly. Nearly one year after announcing her return to the road with her ninth concert tour, Jackson will now embark on a 35-date run across the United States with one stop in Canada only beginning on June 4 in California’s Acrisure Arena, making stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Cleveland, Brooklyn, New Jersey and Toronto before wrapping-up on July 30 in Arizona’s Footprint Center.

The “Together Again” tour was launched in celebration of Jackson’s 50th anniversary in music, and it honours the milestones for three of her most critically acclaimed albums: 25 years of “The Velvet Rope,” 30 years of “Janet,” and 35 years of “Rhythm Nation.”

Janet stops in Toronto at Scotia Bank Arena on July 3rd!

Tickets for the ‘Together Again’ tour are available now via Ticketmaster!