Janet Jackson Is Back! She’s Getting an ICON Award and Performing at the 2025 AMAs

CBS and Dick Clark Productions just announced that Janet Jackson will receive the ICON Award at the 2025 American Music Awards, and she’ll also deliver her first TV performance in nearly a decade. The ceremony airs May 26 from Las Vegas, and yes, we’re already setting reminders.

An Icon Honouring an Icon

With five Grammys and 11 AMAs under her bedazzled belt, Janet’s legacy speaks for itself. From Rhythm Nation to All for You, her influence has shaped pop, R&B, and every dance move you've tried in your mirror since 1990.

And now, she’s again hitting the stage — this time to claim her spot in ICON history, and (hopefully) remind everyone why she’s still that girl.

The Night Will Be Stacked

Hosting duties? Handled by none other than Jennifer Lopez, who’s also set to perform — because J.Lo never just does one thing.

The night’s musical lineup is stacked with big names and throwback faves, including:

Blake Shelton

Gloria Estefan

Gwen Stefani

Reneé Rapp

Benson Boone

Lainey Wilson

And the Nominees Are…

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with 10 nominations, followed by Post Malone with eight. Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey each snagged seven nods — so expect some friendly (and probably chaotic) competition.

The 51st Annual AMAs will be broadcast live coast-to-coast on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

If Janet busts out “If” or “Together Again,” just know we’ll be on the floor in full meltdown mode.