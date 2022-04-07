Jason Momoa Is Working On A New Series For Apple TV+
JASON MOMOA TO WRITE, STAR AND PRODUCE A HISTORICAL HAWAIIAN LIMITED-SERIES ‘CHIEF OF WAR’ FOR APPLE TV+
Jason Momoa will write, executive produce and star in a new limited series at Apple TV+ titled ‘Chief of War.’
Chief of War will explore the unification of colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view. Momoa was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is of Native Hawaiian ancestry.
Momoa currently stars in the post-apocalyptic drama series ‘See’ for Apple TV+, which has been renewed for a third season.
Related: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Split Up!..
And in other Momoa news, he’s setting the record straight on Kate Beckinsale Rumours…
Jason was spotted getting cozy with Kate Beckinsale at Jay-Z’s afterparty after the Academy Awards where he was a presenter!