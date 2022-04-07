Jason Momoa Is Working On A New Series For Apple TV+

Jason Momoa will write, executive produce and star in a new limited series at Apple TV+ titled ‘Chief of War.’

Chief of War will explore the unification of colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view. Momoa was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is of Native Hawaiian ancestry.

Momoa currently stars in the post-apocalyptic drama series ‘See’ for Apple TV+, which has been renewed for a third season.

And in other Momoa news, he’s setting the record straight on Kate Beckinsale Rumours…

Jason was spotted getting cozy with Kate Beckinsale at Jay-Z’s afterparty after the Academy Awards where he was a presenter!

Jason opened up to “Extra’s” Katie Krause saying, “It was crazy. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing ‘Aquaman 2.'” Momoa, who loaned Kate his coat, added, “Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold.”

Doubling down, he said they are not together, “Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone.”