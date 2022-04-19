Jason Momoa Will Star In A New Live Action ‘Minecraft’ Movie

From a superhero to a video character Jason Momoa may be heading to the virtual world of Minecraft.

According to reports, The “Aquaman” and “Dune” star is in talks to join a live-action movie based on the massively popular Minecraft video game, which is the best-selling game of all time with more than 238 million copies sold since its release in 2011.

If you’ve got kids who play video games, then you know all about this one. It’s deemed to be the more parent-approved game and somewhat educational.

Related: Jason Momoa is Working on a Series for Apple TV+…

Minecraft launched in 2011 and instantly became a worldwide hit. Players can create their 3D worlds using colourful blocks by mining materials and crafting items. In 2021, there were nearly 140 million monthly users, and the game has been brought to multiple video game systems, given spinoffs and won many awards over the years.

A movie about the game has been in the works for years.

Up next for Momoa is “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which is set for March 17, 2023, and he’s revving up his engine for “Fast and Furious 10.”