JAY LENO BREAKS MULTIPLE BONES IN A RECENT MOTORCYCLE CRASH

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, former late-night talk show host Jay Leno said he broke multiple bones in a motorcycle accident — just months after suffering severe burns to his face. Leno said on Jan. 17 he was knocked off his bike, suffering a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and two cracked kneecaps.

Leno is gearing up for his Las Vegas residency on the Encore Theater stage at Wynn Las Vegas in March. He explained that he had been testing out a 1940 Indian motorcycle when he noticed the smell of leaking gasoline. Said Leno: “So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it … So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom knocked me off the bike.”

Leno said he didn’t initially go public about the accident due to all the publicity he had received following the November 2002 incident where he suffered severe burns on his face and body while working on a 1907 White Steam Car in his Los Angeles garage last fall. After a gasoline fire erupted, Leno was brought to Grossman Burn Center for treatment where he underwent a skin grafting procedure and several other surgeries during his 10-day hospital stay.