Jay Leno Has Been Released From Hospital Following Burn Accident
He's getting stronger every day!
He is looking forward to Thanksgiving after suffering severe burns!
After spending nearly two weeks in the hospital, Jay Leno has been released and will continue his recovery at home!
Jay released a photo surrounded by medical staff with a message from his doctors.
“After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage.”
He underwent two grafting procedures to remove unhealthy tissue and promote healing after the accident.
“I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement after the accident.