New Single From Canada’s Got Talent Winner Jeanick Fournier

Jeanick Fournier, the latest winner of Canada’s Got Talent, has released a new single. “Moment” is a song about battling with time in a powerful display of strength. Speaking about the song’s significance, Jeanick shares that “Moment” is, “My story!! So many paths travelled and mountains climbed to achieve my dream. Always believe in yourself.”

“Moment” was written by Preston Pablo, his brother Dawson, and the iconic Montréal-based duo Banx & Ranx.

“I could walk a million miles, I could swim across the Nile, if I could live that day again, I would never let it end. I want to feel something again, I’m afraid to lose myself, should I keep going?” — Lyrics from “Moment”

Jeanick released the song in combination with her French-language single “Ça ira” and ahead of her self-titled major label debut album. “Ça ira” is a confident and reassuring ballad written by award-winning songwriters Amélie Larocque, Étienne Dupuis-Cloutier, and Patrick Bouchard.

Who Is Jeanick Fournier?

Jeanick Fournier is a single mother and palliative care beneficiary attendant with a voice that grabs your soul. While she has always sung to her children and patients, she didn’t begin to draw the attention of the nation until the second season of Canada’s Got Talent.

Jeanick auditioned for the competition with Céline Dion’s “I Surrender.” The show’s host, Lindsay Ell, was so impressed she gave the singer the Golden Buzzer, which sent her directly through to the semi-finals. Jeanick then went on to win the season with Loren Allred’s “Never Enough” and Queen’s “The Show Must Go On”.

Before trying out for the second season of Canada’s Got Talent, Jeanick spent 15 years performing in a duet tribute band for Céline Dion.

Born and raised in Quebec, she learned English by watching her favourite singers, like Céline Dion, Whitney Houston, Lara Fabien, and Barbara Streisand, perform and do interviews. She would emulate their breathing, their pronunciation and the way they spoke.

Jeanick has an authenticity and generosity of spirit that draws people to her. Paired with her stunning vocals, she is a talent that everyone should be following.

