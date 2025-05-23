Jeanne Beker Is Back on TV — And Fashion Fans Are Living For It

Canadian fashion royalty is making a comeback — and yes, our closets (and our hearts) are ready. Jeanne Beker, the trailblazing icon who brought high fashion into our homes for decades, is returning to our screens as a judge on the new Project Runway Canada. Cue the happy tears and throwback vibes!

RELATED: The Best Songs of The 80s!

The Return of a Legend

Bell Media just announced that a 10-episode Canadian revival of Project Runway is officially happening, and it’s set to premiere later this year on Crave.

The show starts production this summer and will be led by none other than supermodel Coco Rocha, who’s pulling triple duty as host, judge, and executive producer.

But the real gasp-worthy news? Jeanne Beker is joining the judging panel. Yes — Fashion Television Jeanne. Style Matters, Jeanne. The Order of Canada, Jeanne.

A Fashion Icon Through the Decades

Born in Toronto, Beker has been a style authority since she first appeared on Canadian TV at just 16. From co-hosting The New Music in the '70s to founding MuchMusic, to running the fashion world with Fashion Television for nearly 30 years — she’s basically the Anna Wintour of Canadian screens (but nicer).

And she's still very much in the game. Between judging stints on Canada’s Next Top Model, a guest spot on Canada’s Drag Race, and her current gig hosting Style Matters on The Shopping Channel, Beker has stayed booked and stylish.

Now, with this new runway revival, she’s back where she belongs — front row.

Fans Are Obsessed

Social media lit up the moment Beker posted the news to Instagram. One fan wrote, “I get to have Jeanne back on my TV!” and honestly, same. Whether you grew up watching her at Fashion Week or just know her as the ultimate Canadian fashion insider, this is a comeback worth celebrating.

Fashion’s never looked so good — and we’re counting down the days until Jeanne Beker is judging looks and giving us style wisdom once again. 🖤