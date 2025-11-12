Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Jell-O Is Turning Brussels Sprouts Into Dessert — Because Why Not?

Food
Published November 12, 2025
By Charlie

Just when you thought American Thanksgiving couldn’t get any weirder, Jell-O said, “Hold my spoon.” 🥄

To celebrate its 125th anniversary, Jell-O is releasing limited-edition “No Thanks” Thanksgiving Moulds — transforming the most polarizing holiday sides (yes, even Brussels sprouts) into wobbly, colourful desserts.

The $5 kits — available exclusively on Walmart.com starting November 11 — come with a silicone mould and a box of Jell-O mix so you can create (and re-create) your own questionable masterpieces. Think cranberry sauce, pecan pie, and green vegetable impostors… all in jiggly dessert form.

The campaign perfectly taps into 2025’s “playful food” trend — comfort foods with a retro twist and a dash of humour. It’s nostalgic, it’s weirdly charming, and it’s definitely going to start a few family debates at dinner.

🍮 Moral of the story: This American Thanksgiving, you can eat your veggies… and jiggle them too.

