🍸 Your College Drink Is Back… But Now It Has a Personality
Just when you thought you left certain life choices behind in your early 20s…
Jell-O shots are back.
But this time? They’ve had a glow-up.
We’re not talking about neon mystery cubes in someone’s basement.
We’re talking elevated, bougie, cocktail-menu Jell-O shots that probably come with a garnish and a story.
🎉 From House Party Chaos to Fancy Night Out
Once upon a time, Jell-O shots were the unofficial drink of:
• sticky floors
• loud music
• and someone yelling, “WHO MADE THESE??”
Now? They’re showing up in bars as legit cocktails.
Bartenders say classic drinks are trending again… and people love a remix. That’s why things like the Espresso Martini are everywhere right now.
So naturally, Jell-O shots said, “Don’t forget about me.”
RELATED: 🚨 Buffalo Wild Wings Said “What If… Coffee, Alcohol, AND Chicken Seasoning?” 🚨
✨ Why They’re Suddenly Cool Again
A few reasons this wiggly legend is having a comeback moment:
• Nostalgia – Millennials are like, “Wait… we used to have fun??”
• Easy to make – cheap, simple, and dangerously effective
• Customizable – now with fancy flavours, premium alcohol, and presentation that screams “I’ve matured.”
It’s basically your old party drink… but now it has a skincare routine and a reservation.
👠 The Glow-Up Is Real
Today’s version might include:
• layered flavours
• real fruit
• top-shelf liquor
• and being served on something that is definitely not a paper plate
Some even look like tiny desserts. Which is confusing… because are we sipping? chewing? Living our best life? Yes.
🎤 Final Thought (Charlie Energy)
“Nothing says personal growth like taking a Jell-O shot… but now it’s $18 and comes with a garnish.” 😅
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