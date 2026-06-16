Jelly Roll Files for Divorce From Bunnie Xo After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage

Country star Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, are reportedly ending their marriage after nearly a decade together.

According to court records filed in Williamson County, Tennessee, Jelly Roll submitted divorce paperwork on May 18, listing May 9 as the couple's date of separation and citing irreconcilable differences.

The split comes as a surprise to many fans, as the pair appeared together publicly just a few months ago at the Grammy Awards, where Jelly Roll praised Bunnie during an emotional acceptance speech.

The couple first met in Las Vegas in 2015 and quickly fell in love. They married in a spontaneous Vegas ceremony in 2016 and later renewed their vows in 2023.

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Throughout Jelly Roll's rise from underground artist to country music superstar, Bunnie became a fan favourite in her own right through her podcast and social media presence.

Over the years, the pair were candid about the challenges they faced, including periods of separation and struggles within the relationship. Despite those hurdles, they were often viewed as one of country music's most devoted couples.

Neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie Xo has publicly commented on the divorce filing.