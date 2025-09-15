Jelly Roll Meets the Pope: From Rock Bottom to Holy Ground 🙌🎶
Talk about a plot twist. Rapper-turned-country star Jelly Roll just shook hands with the Pope, and the internet can’t get enough of the full-circle moment.
The singer shared the photo on Instagram, grinning ear-to-ear as he clasped hands with Pope Leo XIV — a snapshot that perfectly sums up just how far he’s come from his darker days.
From Prison to Papal Blessings
Jelly Roll — real name Jason DeFord — has never hidden his rough past, which involved drugs, violence, and multiple stints behind bars. But instead of letting that define him, he’s turned it into motivation.
RELATED: Jelly Roll Gets the Green Light to Perform in the UK, Despite Past Felony
These days, he works with at-risk and incarcerated youth, hoping to steer them away from the same mistakes he made. That mission, paired with his growing success, makes his Vatican meet-and-greet feel even more powerful.
The Music That Changed It All 🎵
After pivoting into country, Jelly Roll exploded with his 2023 album Whitsitt Chapel, dropping hits like Need a Favour " and " Save Me. He followed it up with Beautifully Broken in 2024, which gave fans even more anthems like I Am Not Okay and Heart of Stone.
Now he’s a bona fide arena headliner, selling out shows across North America and, as of 2025, even touring overseas — something he once thought impossible given his criminal record.
From “Halfway to Hell” to Holy Ground
For a guy whose past made headlines for all the wrong reasons, meeting the Pope feels like the ultimate redemption story. Jelly Roll himself summed it up best: from rock bottom to holy ground.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
Hanson
Over their first 28 years as the band HANSON, brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson have made a...
Amanda Marshall
Singer-songwriter Amanda Marshall has released three multi-platinum albums since 1995.