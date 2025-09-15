Jelly Roll Meets the Pope: From Rock Bottom to Holy Ground 🙌🎶

Talk about a plot twist. Rapper-turned-country star Jelly Roll just shook hands with the Pope, and the internet can’t get enough of the full-circle moment.

The singer shared the photo on Instagram, grinning ear-to-ear as he clasped hands with Pope Leo XIV — a snapshot that perfectly sums up just how far he’s come from his darker days.

From Prison to Papal Blessings

Jelly Roll — real name Jason DeFord — has never hidden his rough past, which involved drugs, violence, and multiple stints behind bars. But instead of letting that define him, he’s turned it into motivation.

These days, he works with at-risk and incarcerated youth, hoping to steer them away from the same mistakes he made. That mission, paired with his growing success, makes his Vatican meet-and-greet feel even more powerful.

The Music That Changed It All 🎵

After pivoting into country, Jelly Roll exploded with his 2023 album Whitsitt Chapel, dropping hits like Need a Favour " and " Save Me. He followed it up with Beautifully Broken in 2024, which gave fans even more anthems like I Am Not Okay and Heart of Stone.

Now he’s a bona fide arena headliner, selling out shows across North America and, as of 2025, even touring overseas — something he once thought impossible given his criminal record.

From “Halfway to Hell” to Holy Ground

For a guy whose past made headlines for all the wrong reasons, meeting the Pope feels like the ultimate redemption story. Jelly Roll himself summed it up best: from rock bottom to holy ground.