Jelly Roll Meets the Pope: From Rock Bottom to Holy Ground 🙌🎶

What's Trending
Published September 15, 2025
By Charlie

Talk about a plot twist. Rapper-turned-country star Jelly Roll just shook hands with the Pope, and the internet can’t get enough of the full-circle moment.

The singer shared the photo on Instagram, grinning ear-to-ear as he clasped hands with Pope Leo XIV — a snapshot that perfectly sums up just how far he’s come from his darker days.

From Prison to Papal Blessings

Jelly Roll — real name Jason DeFord — has never hidden his rough past, which involved drugs, violence, and multiple stints behind bars. But instead of letting that define him, he’s turned it into motivation.

RELATED: Jelly Roll Gets the Green Light to Perform in the UK, Despite Past Felony

These days, he works with at-risk and incarcerated youth, hoping to steer them away from the same mistakes he made. That mission, paired with his growing success, makes his Vatican meet-and-greet feel even more powerful.

The Music That Changed It All 🎵

After pivoting into country, Jelly Roll exploded with his 2023 album Whitsitt Chapel, dropping hits like Need a Favour " and " Save Me. He followed it up with Beautifully Broken in 2024, which gave fans even more anthems like I Am Not Okay and Heart of Stone.

Now he’s a bona fide arena headliner, selling out shows across North America and, as of 2025, even touring overseas — something he once thought impossible given his criminal record.

From “Halfway to Hell” to Holy Ground

For a guy whose past made headlines for all the wrong reasons, meeting the Pope feels like the ultimate redemption story. Jelly Roll himself summed it up best: from rock bottom to holy ground.

