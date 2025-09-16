Jelly Roll’s Weight Loss Comes With a Price Tag — and a Designer Label

Country-rap star Jelly Roll has been busy transforming his health, and Canadians might find his latest milestone both inspiring and a little hilarious.

The singer, once tipping the scales at over 500 pounds, revealed he’s shed more than 180 pounds after overhauling his diet and lifestyle.

His goal? Nothing less than gracing the cover of Men’s Health magazine in 2026. Talk about aiming high — or in this case, aiming slim!

But here’s the twist: his health journey has unlocked something he never thought possible… shopping at Louis Vuitton. “I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account,” he joked online. And fair enough — one pair of designer shorts costs about the same as a week’s worth of groceries for a Canadian family of four. (Though let’s be honest, some of us would settle for just fitting comfortably into our old Roots sweatpants.)

From the Vatican to Vuitton

Currently touring Europe with Post Malone, Jelly Roll marked this achievement with photos snapped in Vatican City — just days after shaking hands with the Pope. Talk about levelling up: from meeting His Holiness to browsing high-end boutiques, Jelly Roll’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

He’s not slowing down either. With shows still to come in Europe, plus stops in New Zealand and Australia before heading home for the holidays, Jelly Roll’s stamina and spirit are clearly on a roll.

In between albums, he’s also been making waves with collaborations, teaming up with Shaboozey on Amen and Brandon Lake on Hard Fought Hallelujah.

Inspiration for Canadians

For Canadians trying to stick to health goals (yes, even when faced with double-doubles and Timbits), Jelly Roll’s story proves that transformation is possible with persistence, humour, and a willingness to celebrate every milestone — even if it comes with a pricey designer receipt.

RELATED: Jelly Roll Meets the Pope: From Rock Bottom to Holy Ground 🙌🎶

Because at the end of the day, whether you’re sweating it out at the gym or sweating over a Louis Vuitton price tag, progress is worth celebrating.