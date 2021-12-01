Listen Live

Jennifer Aniston Joins ‘The Facts Of Life’ TV Special

This just keeps getting better!

Jennifer Aniston has joined the cast of the live TV re-enactment of the beloved 1980s sitcom The Facts Of Life.

 

Aniston will take on the role of Blair Warner,. . . Gabrielle Union will play Tootie . . . Kathryn Hahn will play Jo . . . and Allison Tolman is Natalie. Ann Dowd will play Mrs. Garrett.

The special will be executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel and Norm Lear and will be a live stage show in front of a studio audience rebooting classic episodes from Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts Of Life!

 

The Facts Of Life ran for nine seasons from 1979 to 1988.

 

 

The re-enactment will be paired with another special, Diff’rent Strokes, which will star Kevin Hart.

 

 

 

The two Live In Front Of A Studio Audience shows will air on ABC next week.

 

 

