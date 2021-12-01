Jennifer Aniston Joins ‘The Facts Of Life’ TV Special
This just keeps getting better!
Jennifer Aniston has joined the cast of the live TV re-enactment of the beloved 1980s sitcom The Facts Of Life.
Aniston will take on the role of Blair Warner,. . . Gabrielle Union will play Tootie . . . Kathryn Hahn will play Jo . . . and Allison Tolman is Natalie. Ann Dowd will play Mrs. Garrett.
The special will be executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel and Norm Lear and will be a live stage show in front of a studio audience rebooting classic episodes from Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts Of Life!
The Facts Of Life ran for nine seasons from 1979 to 1988.
The re-enactment will be paired with another special, Diff’rent Strokes, which will star Kevin Hart.
The two Live In Front Of A Studio Audience shows will air on ABC next week.
Tuesday, Dec 7th the cast of #DiffrentStrokes meets an equally-amazing cast for #TheFactsOfLife! Jennifer Aniston as Blair, @ItsGabrielleU as Tootie, Kathryn Hahn as Jo, @Allison_Tolman as Natalie & Ann Dowd as Mrs. Garrett. #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/yWf1hO7WCZ
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2021