‘Facts of Life’ Cast Reunite in Lifetime Christmas Movie

The stars of the ‘80s sitcom are coming back together to star in a new Lifetime holiday movie entitled “Light Up My Christmas,” according to People.

While they won’t be reprising their roles from the NBC series, Kim Fields (Tootie), Lisa Whelchel (Blair), Nancy McKeon (Jo) and Mindy Cohn (Natalie) will all appear as new characters in the upcoming TV movie.

Fields is executive producing the Lifetime program and was the one who spearheaded getting the girls of Eastland back together.

Charlotte Rae (Mrs. Garrett) passed away last year at the age of 92, Fields revealed how they were able to incorporate her into the reunion.

“I also had the production name the ice-skating rink in the movie after our dear friend, Charlotte Rae, who passed away last year,” she added.

“Light Up My Christmas” airs December 1st on Lifetime.

Originally a spin-off of “Diff’rent Strokes,” “The Facts of Life” premiered in 1979 and aired for nine seasons before signing off in 1988. The sitcom detailed the lives of four students at the all-girls Eastland prep school.