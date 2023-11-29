Listen Live

Jennifer Lopez To Release New Album And Film On February 16th

Artists releasing movies, seems to be on trend!

By Dirt/Divas

Jennifer Lopez will release a new album called This Is Me…Now (a follow-up to 2002’s This Is Me…Then) on February 16th. 

This will be her first record since A.K.A. in 2014, and the superstar promised in a statement yesterday that it will be her “most honest and personal” album yet,” which “effortlessly blends R&B, contemporary pop sounds and hip-hop beats, combined with her emotional signature vocals.” 

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Say “I Do” At Las Vegas Drive Thru

Lopez will also release an accompanying film, This is Me… Now: The Film, the same day on Amazon Prime Video. It’s described as “a narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining” of Lopez’s “publicly scrutinized love life.” Lopez will drop “Can’t Get Enough,” the first single from This is Me…Now, on January 10th.

