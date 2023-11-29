Jennifer Lopez To Release New Album And Film On February 16th

Jennifer Lopez will release a new album called This Is Me…Now (a follow-up to 2002’s This Is Me…Then) on February 16th.

This will be her first record since A.K.A. in 2014, and the superstar promised in a statement yesterday that it will be her “most honest and personal” album yet,” which “effortlessly blends R&B, contemporary pop sounds and hip-hop beats, combined with her emotional signature vocals.”

Lopez will also release an accompanying film, This is Me… Now: The Film, the same day on Amazon Prime Video. It’s described as “a narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining” of Lopez’s “publicly scrutinized love life.” Lopez will drop “Can’t Get Enough,” the first single from This is Me…Now, on January 10th.