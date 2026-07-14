Jeopardy! Celebrates Legendary Announcer Johnny Gilbert's 98th Birthday

If you've ever watched Jeopardy!, there's a good chance you can hear his voice in your head right now...

"This... is... Jeopardy!"

Longtime announcer Johnny Gilbert is celebrating his 98th birthday, and the iconic quiz show is paying tribute to one of television's most recognizable voices.

Gilbert has been the announcer on Jeopardy! since 1984, joining the show alongside legendary host Alex Trebek. More than four decades later, his unmistakable introduction remains one of the most famous catchphrases on TV.

To mark the occasion, Jeopardy! shared a birthday tribute on social media, posting photos from Gilbert's incredible run on the show, including a nostalgic image with Trebek, who passed away in 2020.

Gilbert has worked through thousands of episodes and countless trivia questions, becoming just as much a part of the show as the contestants, the Daily Doubles, and those answers that always seem obvious... five seconds after time runs out.

For plenty of viewers across Simcoe County, hearing Johnny Gilbert kick off an episode has become part of the evening routine for generations.

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At 98 years young, he's still proving that some voices truly never go out of style.