Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek Announces He Has Cancer
He didn't want us to hear it from anybody but him...
Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Considering the internet can be a place of conflicted reports, he broke the news himself.
A Message from Alex Trebek: pic.twitter.com/LbxcIyeTCF
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 6, 2019
He has literally been a fixture on our Grandparents and Parents TV’s for 35 years. I can’t imagine a Jeopardy with anybody else, fight the good fight Alex!