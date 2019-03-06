Listen Live

Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek Announces He Has Cancer

He didn't want us to hear it from anybody but him...

By Darryl on the Drive

Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Considering the internet can be a place of conflicted reports, he broke the news himself.

He has literally been a fixture on our Grandparents and Parents TV’s for 35 years. I can’t imagine a Jeopardy with anybody else, fight the good fight Alex!

