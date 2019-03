Remember the funny roommate from Pitch Perfect, Benji?

Ben Platt has actually gone on to star in some pretty cool stuff on Broadway for a few years. But now he’s releasing his first album!

Sing To Me Instead is coming out March 29th and he’s going to be going on tour after as well. His only Canadian date is at the Sony Centre in Toronto on May 6 2019.

This song is soooo full of emotion and the choreography is beautiful. This is Grow As We Go.