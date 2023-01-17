Jeremy Renner is Home From The Hospital After New Year’s Day Snowplow Accident!

Actor Jeremy Renner tweeted he is home from the hospital more than two weeks after he was crushed in a snowplow accident.

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

The Marvel star had been hospitalized since New Year’s Day, when he was injured by the snowplow while clearing a driveway near his Nevada home, leaving him with “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

During his lengthy hospital stay, Renner underwent two surgeries and was treated in the intensive care unit.

On New Year’s Day, Renner was run over by his snowcat, an engine-powered machine used to clear snow.

According to experts, Jeremy is on a long road to recovery that could take up to two years.