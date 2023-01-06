Jeremy Renner Posts Video From ICU After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy is in good spirits after a horrible snowplow accident on New Year’s Day that landed him in critical condition.

Renner posted a video to social media from inside the hospital with the caption: “A ‘not no great’ ICU day, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much.”

From the video, we can see that he still has a long way to making a full recovery, but he appears to be in good spirits.

The video shows Renner with an eye swollen shut and wearing an oxygen mask while a family member rubs his scalp.

The Marvel actor suffered “extensive” injuries in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, “after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow” on New Year’s Day, a spokesperson said in a statement. He reportedly lost a significant amount of blood.