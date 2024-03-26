Jerry Seinfeld Is Now A Billionaire

According to Bloomberg, Seinfeld has reached billionaire status…

Thanks to streaming rights and syndication agreements, “Seinfeld” has stayed relevant — even 35 years after it premiered…

“Seinfeld” premiered in 1989 and thanks to the show about nothing that has continued to run in syndication, Jerry is now part of a very elite club!

“Seinfeld” aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998 for 180 episodes. The “show about nothing” featured four friends in Manhattan and the absurdity of their daily interactions and conversations. The show’s iconic characters continue to be a part of pop culture decades later.

In 2019, Netflix reportedly bought streaming rights to the show for an estimated $500 million, while other syndication deals were reportedly worth an additional $465 million — including Hulu’s in 2015, at $160 million for five years of rights.

Seinfeld also boasts an impressive real estate portfolio worth roughly $40 million, including a house in the Hamptons and a massive apartment on Manhattan’s coveted Central Park West.