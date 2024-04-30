Jerry Seinfeld Says TV Comedy Killed By ‘Extreme Left and P.C. Crap’

Video killed the radio star, and political correctness has killed the comedy star…

Jerry is doing the promotional circuit because he has a new Netflix film, Unfrosted. In an interview with The New Yorker, Seinfeld says that sitcoms will become extinct because comedians are too concerned that they’ll offend viewers at home.

The comedian continued, “It used to be you would go home at the end of the day, most people would go, ‘Oh, Cheers is on. Oh, M*A*S*H is on. Oh, (The) Mary Tyler Moore (Show) is on. All in the Family is on.’ You just expected, ‘There’ll be some funny stuff we can watch on TV tonight.’ Well, guess what — where is it? This is the result of the extreme left and P.C. crap and people worrying so much about offending other people.”

Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld finally goes FULL BLAST on Left’s destruction of comedy:



“This is the result of the extreme left, and PC crap, and people worrying so much about offending other people.”



This moment is powerful.



pic.twitter.com/wvqflZuT1C — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 29, 2024

Jerry’s new comedy is released on Netflix on May 3rd. In 1963, Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, raced to create a pastry that would change the face of breakfast forever. The movie tells a fictional story about the origin of Pop-Tarts!

The movie also stars Melissa McCarthy…